Gallants eye Royal Bafokeng as they prepare to ditch Peter Mokaba in Polokwane

Marumo Gallants are eyeing the largely unused Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg as their home-match venue for the remainder of the DStv Premiership campaign.

Gallants’ management notified players that the team is relocating to Centurion, Pretoria, as their training base, and viewing Royal Bafokeng as a potential new venue, instead of their current match base at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The club’s move to the Platinum Province would come as a huge relief to the football-starved people of Rustenburg. The stadium has been mostly a white elephant since the demise of Platinum Stars, which became Cape Umoya in June 2018.

“Yes, Gallants have reached out to Royal Bafokeng Sports [RBS] to make use of the Sports Palace [Royal Bafokeng Stadium], but we are still negotiating and no final long-term agreement has been reached yet,” said Emile Smith, the sports and hospitality specialist for RBS.