Soccer

Germany to stick with Flick despite dismal World Cup performance

08 December 2022 - 09:42 By Reuters
Germany coach Hansi Flick during their training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Ruwais, Qatar on November 26 2022.
Germany coach Hansi Flick during their training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Ruwais, Qatar on November 26 2022.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany coach Hansi Flick will remain in his position despite his side's dismal performance at the 2022 World Cup, the country's federation (the DFB) said on Wednesday.

Flick and team director Oliver Bierhoff were widely criticised after their second consecutive group-stage exit at a World Cup in Qatar.

Bierhoff became the first casualty after agreeing to leave his post two years before his contract ends.

But Flick will stay on.

“We are all convinced that Euro 2024 in our own country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany. Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

“With regard to Oliver Bierhoff's successor, we have agreed that we will first discuss the future structure of this position within the DFB and then make a personnel decision.”

Germany crashed out of the tournament in Qatar after losing to Japan, drawing with Spain and beating Costa Rica in the last Group E match. Spain and Japan advanced from the group.

The Germans also tumbled out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage — at the time their earliest exit in 80 years.

They also failed to advance past the round of 16 at Euro 2020 last year.

READ MORE

Germany team director Bierhoff quits after World Cup debacle

Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff has become the first casualty of their first-round World Cup exit in Qatar after agreeing to leave his post two ...
Sport
1 day ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE | Qatar 2022 has been a good World Cup for Africa

Unlike in Russia when gloom pervaded African football after the early exit of its five teams, this time there is hope that better days lie ahead
Sport
1 day ago

'Mr Avocado Head' Regragui has Morocco daring to dream

Thanks to Walid Regragui, the coach who has made Morocco the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, avocados may just be the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Don’t write Africa’s two remaining teams off, warns Bwalya

Senegal and Morocco have the potential to make a dent in Europe's domination of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they take on England and Spain in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Africa on fire: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarters

Morocco sensationally dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cameroon boss Samuel Eto'o allegedly in altercation at World Cup Soccer
  2. ‘I commend Sbu for saying he is not OK’: Bulls offer support to troubled Nkosi Rugby
  3. Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European ... Sport
  4. PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić Soccer
  5. All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar