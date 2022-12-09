Zapata joins the Citizens at a time when they find themselves in the bottom half of the DStv Premiership after a slow start to their campaign.
City also failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the MTN8 and their Caf Champions League mission was unsuccessful.
According to transfermarkt.co.za stats, Zapata is a player who knows how to find the back of the net.
He scored 19 goals and provided three assists from his 35 appearances in all competitions for Colmenarez during the 2021/2022 season.
A season before that, Zapata managed 12 goals from 31 matches in Venezuela.
It’s not clear if the signing is merely about boosting City’s arsenal in a fight to move up the log or whether the Capetonians are preparing for life without Khanyisa Mayo, who has been linked to PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns.
City have also parted ways with Craig Martin, who has joined Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates as they bolster their team in a bid to challenge Sundowns for league honours.
Zapata is the second signing for the Citizens this month after the club recently confirmed the arrival of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho.
Cape Town City sign free-scoring Colombian striker
Image: CTC/Twitter
Cape Town City have completed the transfer of Colombian forward Juan Camilo Zapata as the club look to change their fortunes in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.
City also confirmed that the 28-year-old, who has been signed from top-tier Venezuelan side Colmenarez, is the Citizens’ record transfer.
The player will be available for City from the beginning of next month.
Zapata joins the Citizens at a time when they find themselves in the bottom half of the DStv Premiership after a slow start to their campaign.
City also failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the MTN8 and their Caf Champions League mission was unsuccessful.
According to transfermarkt.co.za stats, Zapata is a player who knows how to find the back of the net.
He scored 19 goals and provided three assists from his 35 appearances in all competitions for Colmenarez during the 2021/2022 season.
A season before that, Zapata managed 12 goals from 31 matches in Venezuela.
It’s not clear if the signing is merely about boosting City’s arsenal in a fight to move up the log or whether the Capetonians are preparing for life without Khanyisa Mayo, who has been linked to PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns.
City have also parted ways with Craig Martin, who has joined Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates as they bolster their team in a bid to challenge Sundowns for league honours.
Zapata is the second signing for the Citizens this month after the club recently confirmed the arrival of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho.
MORE:
Competition Commission probing SuperSport-PSL TV rights relationship
Hazard quits international football after Belgium's World Cup exit
Bafana coach Broos to meet PSL coaches next year: Safa TD Steenbok
Today's World Cup quarterfinal fixtures: Brazil, Argentina seek glory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos