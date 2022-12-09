Soccer

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semifinals

09 December 2022 - 20:00 By Reuters
Croatia's Dominik Livakovic celebrates with teammates after saving a penalty shot taken by Brazil's Marquinhos and qualifying for the semi finals.
Image: REUTERS/Lee Smith

Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shoot-out win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarterfinal finished level at 1-1.

After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.

Neymar's extra time goal saw the superstar reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

The 82-year-old football icon, who is hospitalised in delicate conditions in Sao Paulo due to cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearance. 

