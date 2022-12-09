“We need more teams to play Caf Champions League so we can get used to playing at that level. If you watched Morocco, we play against some of their players in the Champions League,” he said during the launch and draw of the Philly's Games in Thembisa on Thursday night.
“We are not there at the World Cup, we have to accept it and learn from the games played there and try to improve as players. We have to watch the games and try to improve.”
Zwane added South Africa must have players overseas to bring experience to the national team.
“We need the players playing overseas to be more involved because of the level they are used to where they play. We need to push ourselves to be able to compete in the national team.”
When the season went into a break, Zwane joined Bafana for the two friendly matches against Angola and Mozambique in Mbombela and didn’t get enough rest.
“I didn’t get enough break because I had to go to the national team and when I came back, about four to five days and I had to go back to my team and train.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Zwane says more PSL teams must target Champions League to help Bafana
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
As Bafana Bafana players watch another Fifa World Cup on TV, Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Themba Zwane says more teams must target the Caf Champions League.
Zwane, who recently returned to the senior national team after time in the international wilderness, said playing in the Champions League will benefit Bafana because the level is higher.
South Africa have failed to qualify for the World Cup in 20 years — they missed Germany in 2006, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018 and the tournament now under way in Qatar.
Bafana played in the 2010 edition because South Africa hosted the event, and they embarrassed themselves and the nation by becoming the first host country to fail to advance to the knockout stages.
“We need more teams to play Caf Champions League so we can get used to playing at that level. If you watched Morocco, we play against some of their players in the Champions League,” he said during the launch and draw of the Philly's Games in Thembisa on Thursday night.
“We are not there at the World Cup, we have to accept it and learn from the games played there and try to improve as players. We have to watch the games and try to improve.”
Zwane added South Africa must have players overseas to bring experience to the national team.
“We need the players playing overseas to be more involved because of the level they are used to where they play. We need to push ourselves to be able to compete in the national team.”
When the season went into a break, Zwane joined Bafana for the two friendly matches against Angola and Mozambique in Mbombela and didn’t get enough rest.
“I didn’t get enough break because I had to go to the national team and when I came back, about four to five days and I had to go back to my team and train.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bafana Bafana starlet Hlongwane’s brace sinks Mozambique in Mbombela
Jomo hails 10MBA Zwane as light of current generation
Sundowns star Themba Zwane on how Clive Barker instilled confidence in him
Sundowns wallop AmaZulu 3-0 to qualify for final of the 'beer cup'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos