Morocco has Africa dreaming of World Cup glory after their historic win over Portugal in the quarterfinals of the tournament over the weekend.
Youssef En-Nesyri’s header just before half time was enough for victory as a resolute Morocco kept their more fancied opponents at bay.
They became the first African and Arab country to reach the semifinals of the football showpiece.
They face France on Wednesday, with an eye on the final on Sunday against Croatia or Argentina.
It has been an incredible run for Walid Regragui's side, with wins over Canada, Belgium and Spain before their victory over Portugal. They drew with Croatia in their opening game.
Despite playing some of the biggest teams in the world, they have conceded only one goal to Canada in the group stage.
While some believe the team's determination could see them pull yet another upset over defending champions France, others said it may be a bridge too far.
POLL | Could Morocco go all the way in the World Cup?
Image: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images
Morocco has Africa dreaming of World Cup glory after their historic win over Portugal in the quarterfinals of the tournament over the weekend.
Youssef En-Nesyri’s header just before half time was enough for victory as a resolute Morocco kept their more fancied opponents at bay.
They became the first African and Arab country to reach the semifinals of the football showpiece.
They face France on Wednesday, with an eye on the final on Sunday against Croatia or Argentina.
It has been an incredible run for Walid Regragui's side, with wins over Canada, Belgium and Spain before their victory over Portugal. They drew with Croatia in their opening game.
Despite playing some of the biggest teams in the world, they have conceded only one goal to Canada in the group stage.
While some believe the team's determination could see them pull yet another upset over defending champions France, others said it may be a bridge too far.
Regragui said his team were inspiring a generation.
“What's important for future generations is we've shown it is possible for an African team to get to the semifinals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?
“In one press conference three or four matches ago, I was asked if we could win the World Cup. And I said: 'Why not?'
“We can dream. Why shouldn't we dream? If you don't dream, you don't get anywhere. It doesn't cost you anything”.
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Love them or hate them, Morocco are flying the African flag
Magnificent Morocco made history with age-old team ethos and hearts of lions
'Why shouldn't we dream?': Regragui urges Morocco to aim for the trophy
Morocco write history as they become first African, Arab side in World Cup semifinals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos