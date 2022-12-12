Soccer

POLL | Could Morocco go all the way in the World Cup?

12 December 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi celebrate at full-time of their World Cup last-16 match win against Spain at Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on December 6 2022.
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi celebrate at full-time of their World Cup last-16 match win against Spain at Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on December 6 2022.
Image: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Morocco has Africa dreaming of World Cup glory after their historic win over Portugal in the quarterfinals of the tournament over the weekend.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header just before half time was enough for victory as a resolute Morocco kept their more fancied opponents at bay.

They became the first African and Arab country to reach the semifinals of the football showpiece.

They face France on Wednesday, with an eye on the final on Sunday against Croatia or Argentina. 

It has been an incredible run for Walid Regragui's side, with wins over Canada, Belgium and Spain before their victory over Portugal. They drew with Croatia in their opening game.

Despite playing some of the biggest teams in the world, they have conceded only one goal  to Canada in the group stage.

While some believe the team's determination could see them pull yet another upset over defending champions France, others said it may be a bridge too far.

Regragui said his team were inspiring a generation.

“What's important for future generations is we've shown it is possible for an African team to get to the semifinals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?

“In one press conference three or four matches ago, I was asked if we could win the World Cup. And I said: 'Why not?'

“We can dream. Why shouldn't we dream? If you don't dream, you don't get anywhere. It doesn't cost you anything”.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Love them or hate them, Morocco are flying the African flag

As the World Cup unfolds and Morocco continue to defy the odds, Africa has a reason to celebrate
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

Magnificent Morocco made history with age-old team ethos and hearts of lions

Whatever happens against France, there can be no denying Morocco have made a statement for the return to football as a team sport
Sport
21 hours ago

'Why shouldn't we dream?': Regragui urges Morocco to aim for the trophy

Walid Regragui's dream of his Morocco team becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists came true on Saturday but he said they can go even ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Morocco write history as they become first African, Arab side in World Cup semifinals

Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil Soccer
  2. All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times Soccer
  3. US sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup — ... Soccer
  4. World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot? Soccer
  5. Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarterfinal Soccer

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail