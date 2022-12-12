Soccer

Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win

12 December 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has refused to celebrate Morocco's quarterfinal win. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

As much of the continent celebrated Morocco's incredible World Cup feat, outspoken EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has refused to join in the festivities.

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semifinals when they beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header just before half time was enough for victory and booked his side a semifinal on Wednesday against France.

Ndlozi, whose party has long advocated for a united Africa, took to social media to share his thoughts on the historic win, saying it should not be celebrated until Morocco ends its occupation of Western Sahara.

“Africa must reject Morocco until they end their occupation of Western Sahara. I refuse to celebrate! Free Western Sahara,” he said.

The Western Sahara region, which is bordered by Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria, has long been a disputed territory.

According to the UN, the area was administered by Spain until 1976. Spanish withdrawal saw both Morocco and Mauritania claim the land as theirs. Morocco later “reintegrated” the territory, as Mauritania withdrew claims to the region.

The Algerian-supported Polisario Front has long advocated for the establishment of an independent state.

Ndlozi's comments drew mixed reactions. Some applauded his “conviction” and refusal “to be moved by a sporting event”, while others slammed him for “politicising football”.

Magnificent Morocco made history with age-old team ethos and hearts of lions

Whatever happens against France, there can be no denying Morocco have made a statement for the return to football as a team sport
Sport
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Love them or hate them, Morocco are flying the African flag

As the World Cup unfolds and Morocco continue to defy the odds, Africa has a reason to celebrate
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

The war in Ukraine will change the world. Africa, take note

Undreamt-of new alliances will arise in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, demanding agility and insight from countries that don't want to be ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

Gatvol Moroccan voters give Islamist party the boot

In power since 2011, the party failed to tackle unemployment and corruption. It now finds itself with a mere 12 seats
World
1 year ago
