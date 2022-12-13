France favourites but Morocco are the 'Rocky Balboa of the World Cup'

On the fitness front, they are likely to again be without key defender Nayef Aguerd (hamstring) and will be sweating on the status of skipper Romain Saiss, the other first-choice centreback.

Morocco's defence is set for its toughest test, up against the tournament's leading scorer Kylian Mbappé (five goals) and Olivier Giroud (four) plus Antoine Griezmann, who was in sublime form in their quarterfinal win over England.

An intriguing battle is also looming between Paris St-Germain teammates Mbappé and close friend Achraf Hakimi. England kept Mbappé relatively quiet but often had to double-up on him down the left.

Morocco’s ability to use their right flank for counterattacks, through a combination of Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, will be limited if they are kept busy trying to stop Mbappé.

“It always comes down to a few details at this level,” said France coach Didier Deschamps. “Quality is not enough, but in this squad there is also mental strength, and a little experience.”

As Deschamps recognised, fitness, technique and tactics will, as always, be only part of the story. Morocco will have to go very deep to avoid “settling”.

Having broken new ground for Africa and themselves they know they are already guaranteed a hero's welcome when they return home, regardless of the outcome on Wednesday.

France, in contrast, will consider it something of a disaster if they fail to deliver the expected victory that will keep them on course to become the first country to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil 60 years ago.

Reuters

