WATCH | George Maluleka lifts the lid on what happened at Sundowns

13 December 2022 - 11:01
George Maluleka in action for AmaZulu in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 5 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka harbours no hard feelings about how his unsuccessful spell at Mamelodi Sundowns unfolded.

“Mido”, as he is affectionately known, joined the Brazilians with much fanfare in 2020 from rivals Kaizer Chiefs but the move quickly turned into a nightmare as he didn’t see much action at Chloorkop.

“I have been with AmaZulu for six months now, so what happened at Sundowns I don’t remember,” said the 33-year-old former Bafana midfielder with a wry smile.

“I am at AmaZulu and I am enjoying my time there. I had a good time at Downs and not everything will go smooth in your career.

“I don’t think Sundowns was as bad as people make it out to be. I didn’t play as much as I would have liked but whenever I got a chance I did well and it’s OK.

“I am very happy that I went to Sundowns, I am happy that I left Sundowns and I am happy that I am at AmaZulu and playing regularly again. I am looking good, I feel good and I am happy.”

Maluleka moved to Durban at the beginning of the season and has revived his career at Usuthu having featured in 12 of their 13 matches in the 2022-23 DStv Premiership.

“I worked hard behind the scenes because I am player who pushes myself. Obviously I wasn’t playing much at Sundowns, so I needed to push myself even further at training.

“And with that happening, I ended up losing weight and becoming strong and fit.

“I was injury-prone and I am not any more. I have played in 15 matches [in all competitions] for AmaZulu this season.

“When was the last time I did that? In the last two to three years, the last time I did that was when I was at Kaizer Chiefs.

“I have been taking care of my body, I have realised that investing in your body goes a long way and this is exactly what is happening.

“I invested in my body, I became more consistent in how I do things and here we are.

“There is more focus now because I am older — at 33 years old you need to make sure you keep the screws intact.

“In our country, when you reach that age automatically you are [assumed to be] finished. That’s where you do all the hard work on the field [to continue].”

