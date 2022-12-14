Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming

Soccer

14 December 2022 - 07:45
Benni McCarthy was spotted with former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United fans were over the moon when South African coach Benni McCarthy and former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie were pictured together at United's training ground this week.

The former Bafana Bafana striker was appointed as a first team coach at Man United earlier this year, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

Van Persie was invited to the club's base by manager and fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag  as he works on his coaching badges.

“Robin has been gaining experience with and learning from our coaching staff, including first-team coach Benni McCarthy, another former Premier League goal-getter.

“Our former No 20 posed for a photograph with young, exciting attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri as the squad returns to Carrington following the week-long winter camp in Andalusia,” the club said of his visit.

While Van Persie may not have joined the United coaching staff yet, pictures of him with McCarthy had fans dreaming of the pair shaping the next generation of lethal strikers.

Here are some reactions shared online:

