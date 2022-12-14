Manchester United fans were over the moon when South African coach Benni McCarthy and former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie were pictured together at United's training ground this week.
The former Bafana Bafana striker was appointed as a first team coach at Man United earlier this year, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
Van Persie was invited to the club's base by manager and fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag as he works on his coaching badges.
“Robin has been gaining experience with and learning from our coaching staff, including first-team coach Benni McCarthy, another former Premier League goal-getter.
“Our former No 20 posed for a photograph with young, exciting attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri as the squad returns to Carrington following the week-long winter camp in Andalusia,” the club said of his visit.
While Van Persie may not have joined the United coaching staff yet, pictures of him with McCarthy had fans dreaming of the pair shaping the next generation of lethal strikers.
Here are some reactions shared online:
Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Manchester United fans were over the moon when South African coach Benni McCarthy and former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie were pictured together at United's training ground this week.
The former Bafana Bafana striker was appointed as a first team coach at Man United earlier this year, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
Van Persie was invited to the club's base by manager and fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag as he works on his coaching badges.
“Robin has been gaining experience with and learning from our coaching staff, including first-team coach Benni McCarthy, another former Premier League goal-getter.
“Our former No 20 posed for a photograph with young, exciting attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri as the squad returns to Carrington following the week-long winter camp in Andalusia,” the club said of his visit.
While Van Persie may not have joined the United coaching staff yet, pictures of him with McCarthy had fans dreaming of the pair shaping the next generation of lethal strikers.
Here are some reactions shared online:
READ MORE:
WATCH | Keep-ups and passing drills: Inside training with Benni McCarthy
‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s England ‘wonder goal’
World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game
‘Only GOAT Benni is safe’ — Ronaldo urged not to come for McCarthy in tell-all
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos