Soccer

'I think the world as a whole is proud of this Moroccan team': Regragui

15 December 2022 - 12:41 By Simon Jennings
Kylian Mbappe of France and his friend and Paris St-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi of Morocco exchange their jerseys after World Cup semifinal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 14 2022.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Morocco leave Qatar disappointed but filled with pride at having written their names into the history books by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, their coach Walid Regragui said.

Morocco were beaten 2-0 by France on Wednesday night and go into Saturday's playoff for third place with Croatia while the French will face Argentina in Sunday's final (both at 5pm SA time).

“We realise we produced a great achievement already,” Regragui said.

“We know from the media, social media, and on TV, we saw the pictures and saw everyone was proud of us in our country.

“We're disappointed for the Moroccan people tonight, we wanted to keep the dream alive. But we're pleased with what we've achieved.

“We felt that we could have even gone further but these small details help real champions, which we saw tonight, of course.”

Regragui told his players he was proud of them.

“His Majesty [Morocco's King Mohammed V] was also proud, the Moroccan people were proud.

“I think the world as a whole is proud of this Moroccan team because we show great desire. We work hard, and we played honest, hard-working football.

“I think we've given a good image of Morocco and a good image of African football and that was also important for us, because we were representing our country and our continent.”

Morocco, who came into the match with the best defensive record in the tournament, conceded from France's first serious attack five minutes into the game.

“Today, if I have regrets, it's the start of the game,” Regragui said. “We started quite poorly and we conceded a goal quickly and that made the difference.

“They allowed us to have quite a lot of possession, but we made too many mistakes to cause them problems.”

Regragui thought his team improved in the second half.

“We created a lot of opportunities but unfortunately we weren't clinical in the last third.

“We tried everything to get a goal but congratulations to France. We're going to support them now.”

Morocco lost first-choice centreback Nayef Aguerd in the warm-up after a recurrence of a hamstring injury and their captain Romain Saiss left the pitch injured in the first half.

“In spite of all of the injuries we had, the tiredness, we pulled out all the stops and gave everything,” Regragui said.

He was pleased his team caused France many problems, dominating periods of the semifinal as the Atlas Lions fought hard to find an equaliser after the early goal for Les Bleu.

“But I think physically we came up short tonight. We had too many players who were 60% or 70%, and have been for a few games now.

“My players gave everything and they've gone as far as they could. I really wanted to rewrite the history books, but you can't win a World Cup with miracles, you need to do it through hard work. And that's what we're going to do.” 

