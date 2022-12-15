'I think the world as a whole is proud of this Moroccan team': Regragui

Morocco, who came into the match with the best defensive record in the tournament, conceded from France's first serious attack five minutes into the game.

“Today, if I have regrets, it's the start of the game,” Regragui said. “We started quite poorly and we conceded a goal quickly and that made the difference.

“They allowed us to have quite a lot of possession, but we made too many mistakes to cause them problems.”

Regragui thought his team improved in the second half.

“We created a lot of opportunities but unfortunately we weren't clinical in the last third.

“We tried everything to get a goal but congratulations to France. We're going to support them now.”

Morocco lost first-choice centreback Nayef Aguerd in the warm-up after a recurrence of a hamstring injury and their captain Romain Saiss left the pitch injured in the first half.

“In spite of all of the injuries we had, the tiredness, we pulled out all the stops and gave everything,” Regragui said.

He was pleased his team caused France many problems, dominating periods of the semifinal as the Atlas Lions fought hard to find an equaliser after the early goal for Les Bleu.

“But I think physically we came up short tonight. We had too many players who were 60% or 70%, and have been for a few games now.

“My players gave everything and they've gone as far as they could. I really wanted to rewrite the history books, but you can't win a World Cup with miracles, you need to do it through hard work. And that's what we're going to do.”

