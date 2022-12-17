Soccer

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in World Cup 2022

17 December 2022 - 19:06 By Reuters
Croatia players celebrate after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Croatia players celebrate after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top three finish in the tournament for the second consecutive edition.

Runners-up in 2018, Croatia also came third in the 1998 World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia in front after a well-designed set-piece play.

Lovro Majer lobbed a free kick to Ivan Perisic, who peeled away from his marker to head the ball to the middle of the box where Gvardiol was perfectly positioned to nod the ball into the net with a brilliant diving header.

Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in ...
Sport
9 hours ago

But it only took two minutes for Morocco to find the equaliser, also from a free kick, as Croatia’s Majer tried to clear the ball but miscalculated his header and missed badly, setting up Morocco’s Achraf Dari, who was alone in the six-yard-box to send home a close-range header.

Croatia scored the winner three minutes from the break when Mislav Orsic netted a dipping, curled shot from just inside the area that went in off the post. They held their lead through an absorbing yet goalless second half.

READ MORE

Morocco's World Cup success boosts academy that gave players a start

At a soccer academy near Rabat, 100 young Moroccans hope to emulate the success of alumni who took the national team to a World Cup semifinal and ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino confirms 32 team Club World Cup in future

The 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, making the format similar to the Soccer World Cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final

In Rosario, the Argentine city where Lionel Messi grew up, hope and excitement are rising that their hometown star can guide the country to a first ...
Sport
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  2. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  3. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  4. From parallel conferences to Caf links: Four SA politicians who have taken aim ... Soccer
  5. Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech