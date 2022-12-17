South Africa U17 coach Duncan Crowie has urged clubs to give adequate playing to young players while at the same time putting elaborate plans in place to keep them grounded.
SA lost 1-0 to Zambia in the final of the Cosafa Cup, Region 5 Games in Lilongwe at the weekend but qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U17 tournament to be hosted by Algeria in April next year.
To make an impression at Afcon next year, Crowie said players must be active at their clubs and must be made to understand they have not yet achieved anything.
“They spend most of their time with their clubs and those clubs need to ensure t they stay level headed because all of a sudden they may think they have made it,” said Santos legend Crowie after the team’s return from Malawi.
“Those youngsters have achieved nothing yet. All of them want to become professional players.
SA U17 coach Crowie urges PSL teams to play youngsters
Image: SAFA
“It must be made clear to them they have not achieved anything in their careers and they must be guided with special values that exist at their clubs to ensure they stay grounded and keep working to reach their goals.
“They must be managed in such a way that they can play against older players so they can grow and coaches must be able to see who can cope and give him more time.
“They must give them time to play against older and better players. That’s how they are going to learn and grow. They are 16 years old t and they need the opportunity to be managed and play at a higher level.”
One of the highlights for the team is that attacker Siyabonga Mabena finished as the tournament’s top goal scorer after finding the back of the net nine times during the competition.
In South Africa there is tendency for young players to be praised too early in their careers, leading to destruction, and Crowie said they have a long way to go.
“Let’s not get ahead ourselves. They can be improved. There may be other youngsters better than what we have in the current squad. We have to go out there and look for those youngsters to ensure this team gets even stronger.”
Looking back at the tournament, Crowie said it was unfortunate they lost in the final but the most important thig was they qualified for Afcon.
“Everybody wants to win tournaments but the important thing for us is that we qualified for U17 Afcon in Algeria next April. We are going to work on preparing for Afcon and the important thing is that they are managed properly.”
