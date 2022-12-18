Soccer

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

18 December 2022 - 10:01 By Reuters
Defender Raphael Varane during France's training session at at Al Saad Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022, ahead of their World Cup final against Argentina.
Defender Raphael Varane during France's training session at at Al Saad Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022, ahead of their World Cup final against Argentina.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina.

The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left-back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad. 

READ MORE

Virus-hit France focused on finishing the job against Argentina — Deschamps

France have not been overly troubled by the virus that has hit several players in the past few days, coach Didier Deschamps said, as the squad ...
Sport
1 day ago

The stage is now set for Mbappe's takeover from Messi

It may be the grandest over simplification of how a World Cup final will likely play itself out, but it is hard to not see Argentina's Lionel Messi ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago

ANALYSIS | Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Mike Tyson claimed everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the face, which is precisely what happened to Morocco when they were bounced out ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  2. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  3. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  4. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech