Soccer

Messi and Mbappé's battle for Golden Boot and Ball epic subplot to final

18 December 2022 - 13:07 By Marc Strydom
A promotional picture released by the French Football Federation (FFF) showing the World Cup's top scorers - France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi - who will clash in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium.
A promotional picture released by the French Football Federation (FFF) showing the World Cup's top scorers - France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi - who will clash in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium.
Image: French Football Federation/Twitter

As if the battle of giants Argentina and France, who have progressed through epic contests to reach the final in one of the most competitive World Cups in memory, were not enough, the personal battle between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé provides an excellent subplot.

Argentina and France clash in Sunday's final at Doha's Lusail Stadium (5pm SA time) to bring to an end a World Cup that has been engrossing for its super-competitiveness and astronomical intensity on the field.

The final will be the last World Cup game for arguably the world's best player — only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo rivalled him — of the last decade, the 35-year-old Paris St-Germain and former Barcelona star Messi.

The pretender to the crown, Messi's PSG teammate Mbappé, can become a double World Cup winner at 24 having lifted the trophy at 19 when France won in Russia in 2018.

Adding to the intrigue of the succession battle to the title of world's greatest player is that Messi and Mbappé go into the final level as top scorers with five goals apiece.

It is not guaranteed that one of the two star attackers or their teams will take the Golden Boot prize.   

Messi and Mbappé's highly able tournament attacking foils — France's Olivier Giroud and Argentina's Julián Álvarez — are breathing down the front-runner's necks in second place on four goals each.

What does seem certain is that either Mbappé or Messi will win the Golden Ball award for player of the tournament. That prize is almost certain to be decided by which team wins on Sunday. 

World Cup top scorers

1st Kylian Mbappé (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina) 5 goals

2nd J. Álvarez (Argentina), O. Giroud (France) 4 goals

3rd Richarlison (Brazil), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal), Álvaro Morata (Spain), Marcus Rashford (England), Bukayo Saka (England), Enner Valencia (Ecuador) 3 goals

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

OPINION | Perhaps football owes genius Messi the World Cup

He doesn’t have a divine or birth right to it but a strong argument can be made by football purists that somehow the sport "owes" Lionel Messi the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys

A comment made by a news anchor on Danish TV comparing the Moroccan football team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup to monkeys has sparked outrage.
Sport
3 hours ago

Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina line-up ahead of World Cup final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his likely lineup as he prepares to face holders France in the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's ...
Sport
5 hours ago

In 15 years an African team will win the World Cup: Morocco coach Regragui

Morocco will leave Qatar proud and happy after becoming the first African or Arabic team to reach the last four at a World Cup but they should strive ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  2. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  3. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  4. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech