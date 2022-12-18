Soccer

Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina line-up ahead of World Cup final

18 December 2022 - 11:14 By Fernando Kallas
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during his team's training session at Qatar University Training Site 3 in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during his team's training session at Qatar University Training Site 3 in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his likely line-up as he prepares to face holders France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Scaloni was evasive on Saturday when asked if he would deploy a three-man defence as he did for the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, to give right-back Nahuel Molina support against France's lightning-fast attacking star Kylian Mbappé.

“We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least,” Scaloni said.

“We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute. I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals — but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out.”

Scaloni made key changes after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener and brought in youngsters Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, who have been brilliant since.

He has also made changes to his system, using three defenders against the Netherlands and three holding midfielders to neutralise Croatia great Luka Modric.

If Scaloni decides he doesn't want Molina facing Mbappé on his own could opt to go back to the tactics he deployed against the Dutch, which would mean Tottenham Hotspur centreback Cristian Romero helping fend off the explosive French forward.

“To stop Mbappé you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappé. We need to focus on having a good game collectively,” Scaloni said.

“Sunday's game is much more than Lionel Messi against Mbappé, it's Argentina against France.

“We both have the necessary weapons so that the game can be decided by other players and not necessarily the two of them. Let's hope it falls on our side, but there are plenty of players who can decide the game.”

After Argentina booked their ticket to the final with a 3-0 win against Croatia, Messi confirmed Sunday would be his last game for Argentina.

Scaloni said that made it an even bigger match for his team and his country.

“Let's hope that if it's Leo's [Messi] last game we can win the title. It would be great and the important thing is to enjoy it — what better scenario than in a World Cup final.”

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

OPINION | Perhaps football owes genius Messi the World Cup

He doesn’t have a divine or birth right to it but a strong argument can be made by football purists that somehow the sport "owes" Lionel Messi the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

The stage is now set for Mbappe's takeover from Messi

It may be the grandest over simplification of how a World Cup final will likely play itself out, but it is hard to not see Argentina's Lionel Messi ...
Sport
15 hours ago

SAZI HADEBE | Maestro Messi has been playing lead (in) Qatar and deserves to lift the trophy

Argentina and Messi have proved that positive football pays off.
Sport
3 days ago

Goalless virtuoso Griezmann happy to put in hard yards for France

France's Antoine Griezmann proved once again that he is the ultimate team player with another virtuoso performance to help guide his team to a second ...
Sport
2 days ago

In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final

In Rosario, the Argentine city where Lionel Messi grew up, hope and excitement are rising that their hometown star can guide the country to a first ...
Sport
1 day ago

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in World Cup 2022

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top three finish in the tournament for the second consecutive ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  2. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  3. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  4. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech