Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina line-up ahead of World Cup final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his likely line-up as he prepares to face holders France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Scaloni was evasive on Saturday when asked if he would deploy a three-man defence as he did for the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, to give right-back Nahuel Molina support against France's lightning-fast attacking star Kylian Mbappé.

“We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least,” Scaloni said.