Soccer

WATCH | Buenos Aires heaves with joy at Argentina winning World Cup final

18 December 2022 - 23:00 By Marc Strydom
Fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina winning the World Cup final against France in on December 18 2022.
Fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina winning the World Cup final against France in on December 18 2022.
Image: Reuters/Martin Villar

Argentina's capital Buenos Aires erupted in scenes of delirium as Lionel Messi steered their national team to a 4-2 penalties victory in the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday night.

The thrilling game, already being called the greatest World Cup final, ended 2-2 after normal time and 3-3 after extra time.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Argentina win greatest World Cup final against France on penalties

Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a ...
Sport
8 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | Argentina win on penalties to be champions of the world

Follow the action as Argentina line up against France in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar at 5pm SA time.
Sport
13 hours ago

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final

Lionel Messi not only realised his dream of finally lifting the World Cup at 35 with Argentina's 4-2 penalties win against France on Sunday night, he ...
Sport
7 hours ago

OPINION | Perhaps football owes genius Messi the World Cup

He doesn’t have a divine or birth right to it but a strong argument can be made by football purists that somehow the sport "owes" Lionel Messi the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Messi and Mbappé's battle for Golden Boot and Ball epic subplot to final

As if the battle of giants Argentina and France, who have progressed through epic contests to reach the final in one of the most competitive World ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Starting XIs: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects in for France

Angel Di Maria is starting for Argentina in their World Cup final clash against France as coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a 4-3-3 formation on Sunday.
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys Soccer
  2. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  3. Laporte's fall from grace does not come as a shock Sport
  4. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...