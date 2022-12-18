WATCH | Buenos Aires heaves with joy at Argentina winning World Cup final

Argentina's capital Buenos Aires erupted in scenes of delirium as Lionel Messi steered their national team to a 4-2 penalties victory in the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday night.
SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷🎉 pic.twitter.com/qAJ5mCSBr0— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022
SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷🎉 pic.twitter.com/qAJ5mCSBr0
The thrilling game, already being called the greatest World Cup final, ended 2-2 after normal time and 3-3 after extra time.
Listen to Buenos Aires after Argentina won the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ncVfzudlrp— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) December 18, 2022
Listen to Buenos Aires after Argentina won the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ncVfzudlrp
Buenos Aires is bubbling with energy in the cauldron of joy #LionelMessi𓃵 #Argentina @fabienpalem pic.twitter.com/epzqsWUIkz— Anand Datla (@SportASmile) December 18, 2022
Buenos Aires is bubbling with energy in the cauldron of joy #LionelMessi𓃵 #Argentina @fabienpalem pic.twitter.com/epzqsWUIkz
I always love crowd shots reacting to their team wins and this from Buenos Aires is beautiful #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oO9NQQemKr— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) December 18, 2022
I always love crowd shots reacting to their team wins and this from Buenos Aires is beautiful #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oO9NQQemKr
THE LOVE OF THE GAMEThe moment when Andrés Cantor, born in Buenos Aires Argentina, calls Argentina's World Cup victory 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/D1S6mZkUUc— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 18, 2022
THE LOVE OF THE GAMEThe moment when Andrés Cantor, born in Buenos Aires Argentina, calls Argentina's World Cup victory 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/D1S6mZkUUc
The scene in Buenos Aires the moment Argentina won the #FIFAWorldCup (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/TsUFPXVD3c— The Ringer (@ringer) December 18, 2022
The scene in Buenos Aires the moment Argentina won the #FIFAWorldCup (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/TsUFPXVD3c
After >10 years of limiting my tweets to surgery topics I am allowing myself diversion into the world outside of academic surgery. It was truly incredible to be in Buenos Aires today with my much better half @marianaberho from Buenos Aires 🇦🇷 Felicitaciones Argentina!!! pic.twitter.com/lra4fSgnAS— Steven D Wexner MD, PhD (@SWexner) December 18, 2022
After >10 years of limiting my tweets to surgery topics I am allowing myself diversion into the world outside of academic surgery. It was truly incredible to be in Buenos Aires today with my much better half @marianaberho from Buenos Aires 🇦🇷 Felicitaciones Argentina!!! pic.twitter.com/lra4fSgnAS
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup news here
* All the World Cup squads here
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Buenos Aires heaves with joy at Argentina winning World Cup final
Image: Reuters/Martin Villar
Argentina's capital Buenos Aires erupted in scenes of delirium as Lionel Messi steered their national team to a 4-2 penalties victory in the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday night.
The thrilling game, already being called the greatest World Cup final, ended 2-2 after normal time and 3-3 after extra time.
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup news here
* All the World Cup squads here
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Argentina win greatest World Cup final against France on penalties
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina win on penalties to be champions of the world
Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final
OPINION | Perhaps football owes genius Messi the World Cup
Messi and Mbappé's battle for Golden Boot and Ball epic subplot to final
Starting XIs: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects in for France
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos