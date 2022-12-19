Magical Messi hoists World Cup after final for the ages, and becomes Goat

“We suffer, but we already have it [the World Cup],” Messi said. “I wanted to close my career with this. I can no longer ask for anything else — thank God, he gave me everything.”

This Argentina side had arrived in Qatar described by some, unkindly, as ‘Leo Messi and 10 other guys’. A lacklustre defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their first match did little to dispel that notion.

He had arrived in Qatar with the dreams of a nation on his shoulders once again.

Eight years ago in a World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro, Messi had been muted, not magical and had seemed wearied by the weight of expectation as Argentina fell in the final to Germany.

This time, though, he wore it lightly, seemingly inspired by the desperation seeping from every voice in the stands.

The victory was the culmination of an extraordinary career, which has seen him voted the world’s best player a record seven times.

He has won a Copa America, 11 league titles, four Champions League titles, three Club World Cups and three Uefa Super Cups. Now he has the most coveted one of all.

Messi has set himself as the Goat — greatest of all time — elevating himself into the ranks of Pele and Maradona in that regard.

Reuters

