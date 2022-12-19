POLL | Who between Messi and Mbappe made the biggest impression during the World Cup final?

Messi not only realised his dream of finally lifting the World Cup at 35, but also scored his second Golden Ball award for player of the tournament.
“It's anyone's childhood dream,” Messi said. “I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career — and this one that was missing is here.
“It's madness. Look how she [the World Cup trophy] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer.”
Mbappé won the Golden Boot thanks to a hat-trick in the final. He became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat in normal time and extra time.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the team was made to suffer before securing the cup.
“I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything,” he said.
“I am proud of the work they did. It is an exciting group. With the blows we received today, with the draws, this makes you emotional. I want to tell people to enjoy — it's a historic moment for our country.”
Argentina landed their first World Cup title in 36 years after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday.
It was a spectacularly dramatic final, with Argentina first squandering a two-goal lead in regular time and then going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi's second goal.
This was before France's Kylian Mbappé completed his hat-trick to level the score at 3-3 in the 118th minute with a second penalty that forced the shoot-out.
Argentina winger Angel Di Maria had earlier made it 2-0, but Mbappé scored twice in two minutes late in the second half.
