Super sub or spoilt son? Here's why Andile Mpisane grabbed headlines in 2022

“He’s part of our team and he’s been taking his training seriously, and this [putting Mpisane on the bench] is another way of encouraging him to do more.”
When asked what fans can expect from a fit Mpisane, Zondo said: “Let’s see when he gets the opportunity and then you make your own judgment.”
Football fans weighed in on the co-coach’s comments, with some saying Mpisane would light up the league and others saying Zondo was singing for his supper.
Andile got his chance to shine when he came on for a few minutes against Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe Cup.
He watched as his side won a penalty shoot-out to secure the cup, and grabbed a captain's armband for the trophy celebrations.
While some celebrated the achievement, others mocked his cameo claiming he didn't even touch the ball when he came on.
In answer to the critics, Mpisane posted a video of himself in action during the game. He repeated the criticism along with a laughing and yawning emoji.
He also shared a snap of himself in Royal AM gear, saying it “feels good to be back”.
Speaking to Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified, MaMkhize denied Mpisane was being given special treatment at the club.
“There is one thing people don’t know about Andile, as much as he is my son, he goes to training like every player. He trains with the team and Andile is the one who brought me into soccer because of his love for football. I used to cheer for him when he used to play at AmaZulu.”
While assistant coach Abram Nteo said Mpisane was in the reckoning for team selection.
“I am not sure if he is registered for Caf competitions, I know about the PSL, but he is doing very well with the boys to be honest. He is pushing himself and the commitment is there.
“He is competing with other players in the team and it’s a matter of time — if he is ready we will put him in. He is doing well, he is working very hard to push himself and get a place in the team and I am happy with the way he has been training.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Super sub or spoilt son? Here's why Andile Mpisane grabbed headlines in 2022
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix
His side may be currently languishing in the middle of the PSL table, but there was nothing mediocre about Royal AM chair and player Andile Mpisane's year.
Mpisane has had his fair share of time in the spotlight over the last few years alongside his businesswomen and reality show star mother Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
He started the year with action off the field, when he announced he would be the opening act at the 'Legendz of The Street Tour' for Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane in Miami.
He and his wife Tamia Louw also welcomed a baby girl, while the Mpisane/Mkhize family were also involved in a public feud with his former partner, Sithelo Shozi.
But one of the most talked moments from Mpisane's year was on the pitch when he decided to return to playing.
He was named on the bench for his side's match against Richards Bay FC at Chatsworth Stadium in September after making several appearances for the team in the National First Division previously.
Royal AM co-coach Khabo Zondo said injuries forced him to include Mpisane, despite him not being fully fit.
“Well, it’s a work in progress and we must give him a chance to get to the level where we are.
“He’s part of our team and he’s been taking his training seriously, and this [putting Mpisane on the bench] is another way of encouraging him to do more.”
When asked what fans can expect from a fit Mpisane, Zondo said: “Let’s see when he gets the opportunity and then you make your own judgment.”
Football fans weighed in on the co-coach’s comments, with some saying Mpisane would light up the league and others saying Zondo was singing for his supper.
Andile got his chance to shine when he came on for a few minutes against Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe Cup.
He watched as his side won a penalty shoot-out to secure the cup, and grabbed a captain's armband for the trophy celebrations.
While some celebrated the achievement, others mocked his cameo claiming he didn't even touch the ball when he came on.
In answer to the critics, Mpisane posted a video of himself in action during the game. He repeated the criticism along with a laughing and yawning emoji.
He also shared a snap of himself in Royal AM gear, saying it “feels good to be back”.
Speaking to Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified, MaMkhize denied Mpisane was being given special treatment at the club.
“There is one thing people don’t know about Andile, as much as he is my son, he goes to training like every player. He trains with the team and Andile is the one who brought me into soccer because of his love for football. I used to cheer for him when he used to play at AmaZulu.”
While assistant coach Abram Nteo said Mpisane was in the reckoning for team selection.
“I am not sure if he is registered for Caf competitions, I know about the PSL, but he is doing very well with the boys to be honest. He is pushing himself and the commitment is there.
“He is competing with other players in the team and it’s a matter of time — if he is ready we will put him in. He is doing well, he is working very hard to push himself and get a place in the team and I am happy with the way he has been training.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘There is something he has in terms of playing’: Royal coach Nteo on Mpisane
MaMkhize defends her son Andile Mpisane against trolls
Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism
POLL | Is Andile Mpisane really a work in progress?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos