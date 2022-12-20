WATCH | France's defeated World Cup stars return to heroes' welcome in Paris
France's national soccer team returned from Qatar to the acclaim of huge crowds in Paris on Monday, after their heroic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final, which won them admiration in the country and across the world.
A coach carrying stars such as Kylian Mbappé, whose thrilling hat-trick in Sunday's final brought France back from the edge of defeat, journeyed from the Paris airport — where staff applauded them as they got off the plane — and into the heart of the capital where thousands gathered to greet them.
De plus en plus de monde place de la Concorde!— Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) December 19, 2022
Les Bleus sont sur le point d’arriver sur place 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/5a08Sg40X3
Despite it being a drab and chilly December evening, several thousands had congregated at Paris' Place de la Concorde.
🇫🇷 France’s World Cup runners-up are given a tremendous welcome back home at the Place de la Concorde, where thousands have shown out to salute Les Bleus 🇫🇷— SI Soccer (@si_soccer) December 19, 2022
(via @BFMTV) pic.twitter.com/68uTtiMdUX
Fans let off fireworks, waved French tricolore flags and chanted 'Allez Les Bleus' and the French national anthem as the team appeared on the balcony of the prestigious Hotel de Crillon.
🇨🇵 MERCI LES BLEUS ! : De retour du Qatar, l'équipe de France de football est acclamée par une foule immense place de la #Concorde à Paris. Des dizaines de milliers de personnes sont rassemblées. pic.twitter.com/3BN4nEyKtW— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) December 19, 2022
Coach Didier Deschamps and team captain Hugo Lloris waved to the crowds from the balcony. They were later joined by the rest of the squad and Mbappe, who drew a huge roar from the crowd.
🎇 Scenes at Place de la Concorde in Paris as thousands gathered to welcome #FIFAWorldCup runners-up 🇫🇷 Francepic.twitter.com/zVCVG85hDX— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) December 20, 2022
Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties, after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.
