Soccer

WATCH | France's defeated World Cup stars return to heroes' welcome in Paris

20 December 2022 - 11:37 By Reuters
France's Kylian Mbappe and teammates greet the fans from a balcony of the Hotel Crillon after their return to Paris from losing in the World Cup final against Argentina.
France's Kylian Mbappe and teammates greet the fans from a balcony of the Hotel Crillon after their return to Paris from losing in the World Cup final against Argentina.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

France's national soccer team returned from Qatar to the acclaim of huge crowds in Paris on Monday, after their heroic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final, which won them admiration in the country and across the world.

A coach carrying stars such as Kylian Mbappé, whose thrilling hat-trick in Sunday's final brought France back from the edge of defeat, journeyed from the Paris airport — where staff applauded them as they got off the plane — and into the heart of the capital where thousands gathered to greet them.

Despite it being a drab and chilly December evening, several thousands had congregated at Paris' Place de la Concorde.

Fans let off fireworks, waved French tricolore flags and chanted 'Allez Les Bleus' and the French national anthem as the team appeared on the balcony of the prestigious Hotel de Crillon.

Coach Didier Deschamps and team captain Hugo Lloris waved to the crowds from the balcony. They were later joined by the rest of the squad and Mbappe, who drew a huge roar from the crowd.

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties, after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

WATCH | Crowds gather in Buenos Aires as Messi steps off plane with trophy

Huge crowds were gathering as Argentina stepped off the plane back home in Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy at around 3.30am local time (8.30am ...
Sport
2 hours ago

France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in Sunday's ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Argentina win greatest World Cup final against France on penalties

Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

WORLD CUP FINAL WRAP | Argentina win on penalties to be champions of the world

Follow the action as Argentina line up against France in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar at 5pm SA time.
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Who between Messi and Mbappe made the biggest impression during the World Cup final?

Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé both made history on Sunday night — but who did it better?
Sport
23 hours ago

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final

Lionel Messi not only realised his dream of finally lifting the World Cup at 35 with Argentina's 4-2 penalties win against France on Sunday night, he ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Argentina's World Cup win prompts mother of all street parties

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the sunlit streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys Soccer
  2. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  3. From leaving Al Ahly to resuscitating Al-Ahli: A look back at Pitso Mosimane’s ... Soccer
  4. Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final Soccer
  5. POLL | Who between Messi and Mbappe made the biggest impression during the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile