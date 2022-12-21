Soccer

French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

21 December 2022 - 08:55 By Reuters
France midfielder Kingsley Coman dejected after missing a penalty during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 final match against Argentina in Lusail City.
Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.

The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title they won in 2018.

"Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks," the FFF said on Twitter.

"The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors."

Earlier, Coman's club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him. 

