‘I am happy he loves football’ — Caf president Motsepe on his son Thlopie

23 December 2022 - 08:32
Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe during the Mamelodi Sundowns Live Limitless Youth Internship Programme at Chloorkop.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has given the thumbs up to his son Thlopie, who has taken over the reins at Mamelodi Sundowns during his absence.

In March last year, Motsepe senior ascended to the CAF presidency and Thlopie took over as chairm at the club, where he has steadied the ship with the team going on to win their fifth consecutive PSL championship.

Motsepe senior said he was happy his son loves football, but pointed out e has a bigger role to play in the philanthropy which is part of the wealthy family’s mission to give back to society.

“I am happy and proud  he loves football but he hast a life outside football and he’s got to pursue that,” said Motsepe senior.

“The key issue from a family’s perspective is the duty we have in relation to making this country a better place by giving back to the people who made us what we are. We play a role in relation to philanthropy and football is one of those areas we love, and I am happy  he likes football.

“He is finding the right balance between his duty when it comes to the family’s obligation in job creation, education and creating for the poor and unemployed. Also how football can play a role in giving hope and inspiration.

“If football in South Africa or Africa succeeds, young boys and girls look at his success and use it as a tool or means to inspire themselves to become footballers or scientists, engineers or lawyers. It is the same with music.”

