2023: The year Banyana conquered Africa and prepared for global domination

Women’s football again took centre stage in South Africa this year, with the national side winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the hearts of Mzansi.
After the Mamelodi Sundowns ladies' team took home continental honours in late 2021, women’s football in the country was in the spotlight before this year’s Wafcon.
Desiree Ellis’ side had five finals before the tournament and were determined to shake off their perennial bridesmaids tag.
Their Wafcon campaign started brightly with an impressive win over reigning champions Nigeria before sickness threatened to wreak havoc with their tournament.
They weathered the storm to beat Burundi, Botswana, Tunisia and Zambia before facing host Morocco in the final.
Banyana dealt well with the pressure from the home fans to beat Morocco 2-1.
The win sparked celebrations within the Banyana camp and across South Africa.
The team were given a hero’s welcome on their arrival and met several politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.
As they grabbed headlines and became the talk at water coolers, the team was given a R9.2m bonus.
In a press conference at the South African Football Association’s (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec shortly after the tournament, Safa financial manager Gift Sikonde announced the federation had made the payment and each player had received R400,000.
In July, as her team was on the path to Wafcon glory, Ellis was awarded the Caf Women’s Coach of the Year award for the third time in a row.
However, her selections came under scrutiny when her side faced Brazil early in September and were humbled.
“All round the result wasn’t great and we are better than that. I told the players this level is surely way up compared to Wafcon and we have a lot of work to do. The World Cup is not tomorrow, it is almost a year from now and we wanted a test like this to see where we are at,” Ellis said after the match in Durban.
The year wound down for Banyana with the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup draw, where they were drawn with Italy, Argentina and second-ranked Sweden.
“I think all the groups are tough, but I think it is a reasonable draw. We have played against Sweden before, (but) we have not played Italy and Argentina. It could have been a tougher one so we are happy with it,” Ellis said.
They will be hoping 2023 will bring even more success for Banyana and women’s football in the country with a good showing at the World Cup.
2023: The year Banyana conquered Africa and prepared for global domination
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Women’s football again took centre stage in South Africa this year, with the national side winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the hearts of Mzansi.
After the Mamelodi Sundowns ladies' team took home continental honours in late 2021, women’s football in the country was in the spotlight before this year’s Wafcon.
Desiree Ellis’ side had five finals before the tournament and were determined to shake off their perennial bridesmaids tag.
Their Wafcon campaign started brightly with an impressive win over reigning champions Nigeria before sickness threatened to wreak havoc with their tournament.
They weathered the storm to beat Burundi, Botswana, Tunisia and Zambia before facing host Morocco in the final.
Banyana dealt well with the pressure from the home fans to beat Morocco 2-1.
The win sparked celebrations within the Banyana camp and across South Africa.
The team were given a hero’s welcome on their arrival and met several politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.
As they grabbed headlines and became the talk at water coolers, the team was given a R9.2m bonus.
In a press conference at the South African Football Association’s (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec shortly after the tournament, Safa financial manager Gift Sikonde announced the federation had made the payment and each player had received R400,000.
In July, as her team was on the path to Wafcon glory, Ellis was awarded the Caf Women’s Coach of the Year award for the third time in a row.
However, her selections came under scrutiny when her side faced Brazil early in September and were humbled.
“All round the result wasn’t great and we are better than that. I told the players this level is surely way up compared to Wafcon and we have a lot of work to do. The World Cup is not tomorrow, it is almost a year from now and we wanted a test like this to see where we are at,” Ellis said after the match in Durban.
The year wound down for Banyana with the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup draw, where they were drawn with Italy, Argentina and second-ranked Sweden.
“I think all the groups are tough, but I think it is a reasonable draw. We have played against Sweden before, (but) we have not played Italy and Argentina. It could have been a tougher one so we are happy with it,” Ellis said.
They will be hoping 2023 will bring even more success for Banyana and women’s football in the country with a good showing at the World Cup.
READ MORE:
Banyana coach Ellis happy with 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw
‘We have a lot of work to do’, says Ellis after Banyana’s thrashing by Brazil
Bridesmaids? Think again: how Banyana became African champions
Banyana players have received their R400,000 Wafcon bonus, Safa confirms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos