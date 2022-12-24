Soccer

Man Utd trigger one-year contract extensions for four players — Ten Hag

24 December 2022 - 14:30 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Manchester United have triggered one-year contract extensions for four first-team players, including England forward Marcus Rashford, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Fred and Luke Shaw were all in the final year of their deals but had an option to extend their contracts by 12 months.

Rashford has rediscovered his form this season under new boss Ten Hag, playing 20 matches in all competitions and scoring nine goals. Dalot, Fred and Shaw have also been heavily involved, each making more than 15 appearances in all competitions.

“Yes, I can confirm it,” Ten Hag told the club's website in an excerpt from an interview to be published on Tuesday.

“We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction and those players (have) a massive contribution in that direction. We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process.

“So, that's why we came to those decisions, I'm sure they are the right decisions. We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”

Goalkeeper David de Gea, who is also in the last year of his contract and has a similar option for an extension, is yet to come to an agreement with the club. Ten Hag said in October he hoped the Spaniard would stay on at Old Trafford.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings, next face 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE

Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool, and Manchester United were handed a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spurs boss Conte 'not worried' about Kane after England penalty miss at World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he is not concerned about Harry Kane after the England captain's penalty miss against France at the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Messi extends contract with PSG — report

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I am happy he loves football’ — Caf president Motsepe on his son Thlopie Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung says deal with Kappa is a game changer Soccer
  3. Messi extends contract with PSG — report Soccer
  4. 2022 brought Benni McCarthy’s dream move to Manchester, how has it gone so far? Soccer
  5. WATCH | Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom secures move to St Louis City in the US Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election