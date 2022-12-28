Sundowns hitman Shalulile available for crunch clash against Pirates

“You can never tell how the game is going to pan out because we [Sundowns and Pirates] both always bring our 'A' game to the match. In that last MTN8 meeting in Polokwane, we shot ourselves in the foot and the coaches made us aware of that.

“Every game we play against them we rectify our mistakes we have gladly done that in anticipation of this one, which is going to be difficult for both teams.”

Trophy machine Sundowns were shocked 3-0 (also the aggregate score) in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against coach Jose Riveiro's new-look Pirates, who went on to beat AmaZulu 1-0 in the final.

The Brazilians gained some form of revenge in the final of the single-day, friendly Black Label Cup where they handed the Buccaneers a 4-0 humbling.

Downs go into this match sitting on top of the standings and looking to increase their lead while fifth-placed Pirates will be out to push towards the top three.