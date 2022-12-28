“They have mobile players and tactical flexibility in their final third entry. They are good in one vs one situations, they’re clinical.
“We are playing against a team who are good going forward and who also have a good defence.
“We also have our weapons and our strong points and weaknesses, but we try to make sure our strong points cover our weaknesses.
“We hope the players who are available now will grab the opportunity given to them.”
Chiefs went into the break in fourth place with 21 points from 13 games. Arrows (16 from 13) were in eighth position.
Amakhosi follow their game against Arrows with a home match against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on January 7.
Zwane hopes Chiefs carry Maart's derby feel-good factor into PSL restart
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants his team to pick up from where they left off in their last official match before the break for the World Cup — a morale-boosting Soweto derby win against Orlando Pirates.
Amakhosi return from the two-month recess with their DStv Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Midfielder Yusuf Maart's wonder goal from inside his half saw the derby bragging rights go to Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 29. Unfortunately for Zwane and his young team, the confidence-boosting benefits of that 1-0 league win against arch-foes Pirates have been watered down by the long domestic break.
“We are coming back from a long, unusual recess at this time of the season so it will be a case of adaptation and a change of mindset from our players,” Zwane said.
“We want to continue where we left off in performance, with the hope that we have the same rhythm as we are starting to get to know each other well. The chemistry is also getting better, as is the approach of the players, which has also been key.
“We were building up good momentum and now have to start afresh. What is key now is to try to grind out the results in terms of getting back to how we played our last game. It’s not going to be easy.”
Zwane said during the break Chiefs “played quite a few practise games behind closed doors and we did quite well”, though acknowledged friendly matches are far from the level of competitive games and can be deceptive.
Amakhosi also apparently lost some first-choice stars to injuries in the practise games, though he did not specify who is on the list of unavailable players. Zwane said he hopes the players taking front-line players' places grab their chance.
“Golden Arrows are a difficult team to play. They are strong in their build-up and can vary their game and play long and short.
Chiefs went into the break in fourth place with 21 points from 13 games. Arrows (16 from 13) were in eighth position.
Amakhosi follow their game against Arrows with a home match against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on January 7.
