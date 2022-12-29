“They have different injuries but the expectation is for them to be out of action for 10 to 12 weeks. But that was three weeks ago. That’s the medical duration we have been given, but we are hoping it could be shorter.
Mashego and Boutouil out for two months for Sundowns, says Mokwena
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns defenders Terrence Mashego and Abdelmounaim Boutouil have been ruled out for at least the next two months after surgery.
Mashego had to withdraw from the Bafana Bafana squad for the friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana in September due to a thigh injury while Boutouil’s injury has not been specified.
Both are new signings who played one game before being injured.
Mashego, the day after being signed from Cape Town City, came on as a substitute in the 1-0 Premiership win against AmaZulu at Loftus on September 18.
Big Moroccan centreback Boutouil, signed from SCC Mohammedia in September, came on as a substitute in an 8-1 Caf Champions League preliminary round win against La Passe in Seychelles in mid-October.
“We have a long-term situation with Abdel, who has undergone surgery, and we have another long-term situation with Terrence, who has undergone surgery,” coach Rulani Mokwena said as the Brazilians prepared to take on Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Friday (3.30pm).
“They have different injuries but the expectation is for them to be out of action for 10 to 12 weeks. But that was three weeks ago. That’s the medical duration we have been given, but we are hoping it could be shorter.
“The good thing is both are now on good biomechanical movements post-surgery. Terrence is doing a bit of pool work and hydrotherapy and Abdel has started a bit of strengthening work with the physios in the gym. That is good news and maybe he is a few weeks ahead of schedule.”
Another player in the sick bay at Chloorkop is attacking midfielder Lebogang Maboe, but he is not a long-term concern.
“Lebo relapsed on the knee that underwent surgery, so he has gone a couple of weeks back but it is not as long-term as Abdel and Terrence,” Mokwena said.
“Also unavailable for selection would be Aubrey Modiba because of suspension and the rest of the squad are on the green grass, which means possibly they should be available for Pirates.”
Peter Shalulile has returned to full training for a week and is available for selection against Pirates, though Downs might want to give the prolific Namibian striker a bit more time to find his legs.
