Soccer

'Most divine of footballers': Lineker, Bolt, Obama and others react to death of Pele

29 December 2022 - 23:05 By Reuters
Soccer legend and member of the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cup-winning Brazilian teams Pele holds the World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2006 opening ceremony in Munich, Germany on June 9 2006.
Soccer legend and member of the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cup-winning Brazilian teams Pele holds the World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2006 opening ceremony in Munich, Germany on June 9 2006.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.

The following are some of the reactions to his death:

England legend Gary Lineker  

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to — three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.

Brazil captain and Chelsea captain Thiago Silva, on Instagram

Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family.

Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

Brazilian Football Confederation

“Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty.

“A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team.

“The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele.”

Liverpool FC

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.”

Former US President Barack Obama

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt 

A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.

Former Manchester United and Denmark star Peter Schmeichel

You made the world fall in love with football. Rest in peace, Pele.

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal

Today a great world sport is going again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always remain. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but they always taught me and told me that he was the King of football.

Other tweets included:

READ MORE

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, ...
Sport
3 hours ago

'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil

Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three — more than ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely ...
Sport
4 days ago

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele says he remains 'strong' amid cancer battle

Brazilian soccer great Pele said on Saturday he was "strong" and grateful for the widespread support he has been receiving after being hospitalised ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | This Philly's Games 'Kasi football' stunt has got tongues wagging Soccer
  3. WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG Cricket
  4. 'There will be more changes,' says Mokwena on Sundowns' coaching staff Soccer
  5. World Cup over, PSL returns with Sundowns-Pirates cracker Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election