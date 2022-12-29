Watching the World Cup was good for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zitha Kwinika

Chiefs stayed at their world-class facility in Naturena where they hosted practice games against teams including Lesotho and Swallows FC.

“I think we showed [in the games] we're not too low, but the good thing about it is you can always get better,” Kwinika said.

“From the first game against Lesotho there's improvement from where we were and I think we're almost ready for the game [against Arrows]. But of course practice and official matches are two different things.”

Arrows, coached by ex-players Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, are in eighth place in the league with 16 points from 13 games.

“It's a good team. We've analysed their past few games. And any team playing against us it's always a big fight,” Kwinika said.

“We have planned a structure on how to approach the game and if we execute it properly I think we can have a good 31st.”

Chiefs are in fourth place with 21 points from 13 matches, seven points behind leaders Sundowns.

