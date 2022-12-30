‘Rest in peace, King’ — South Africans join global tributes for footballing great Pelé

Brazilian football legend Pelé's death has sent shock waves across the world and reverberated through South Africa.
Pelé, who many believe is the greatest to ever play the sport, died on Thursday “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition”.
He was 82.
“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the star's management said in a statement.
His name immediately became the subject at dinner tables and in social media chats as people around the world paid tribute.
In South Africa, Pelé's name topped the local Twitter charts with politicians, sports personalities and fans sharing their heartbreak about the news, and recounting moments from his life.
Here are some of the tributes:
Image: REUTERS/Ian Hodgson//File Photo
