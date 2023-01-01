Arsenal open seven-point lead into 2023 as Man City, Newcastle held

Without him United were struggling to break down a Wolves rearguard with replacement Alejandro Garnacho wasting the visitors' best chance to break the deadlock.

Rashford was sent on at the interval for Garnacho and sealed the points in the 76th minute when he held off Wolves' substitute Jonny before lashing the ball home from close range.

“He was bright, he was lively and he scored a goal to give a good reaction,” Ten Hag said. “Everyone has to adhere to the rules and if you react like this, it is the right answer.”

When Haaland latched on to Riyad Mahrez's pass to tap home in the 24th minute it looked almost a formality that City would slice Arsenal's lead down to two points.

But Everton, on a three-match losing run in the league, had other ideas and stunned the hosts after the break when Demarai Gray cut inside and unleashed a curling effort from the edge of the penalty area that beat goalkeeper Ederson.

Everton moved two points above the drop zone.

Newcastle's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes wore a yellow shirt with the number 10 on the back during a minute's applause for compatriot Pele who died on Thursday as the Premier League paid tribute to the iconic player.

But he was unable to inspire his side to a victory against a resolute Leeds who hung on for a point.