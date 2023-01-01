Soccer

The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

01 January 2023 - 10:29 By Gabriel Araujo
Former soccer star and Brazil's minister for sport Pelé shows off his KBE (Knight Commander of the British Empire) medal awarded to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.
Former soccer star and Brazil's minister for sport Pelé shows off his KBE (Knight Commander of the British Empire) medal awarded to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.
Image: Ian WaldieReuters

In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer 'king' — two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years.

Former Pelé teammate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with Reuters this week. The year was 1968, and Elizabeth was guest of honour at a soccer match at Rio de Janeiro's monumental Maracanã stadium during an official visit to Brazil. After the game, she presented Pelé with a trophy.

“I was there,” said Gerson, who won the 1970 World Cup with Brazil and also played against Pelé's side in the 1968 game. “It was a remarkable moment, having the queen at a soccer match was not usual — and here in Brazil it happened only once, exactly that game.”

Gerson appeared in pictures next to Pelé, the queen and her husband Prince Philip, and said he had a photo of the moment framed and put on display in his home.

Known as “O Rei,” or “The King,” Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer, less than four months after Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away aged 96.

Pelé, who scored a goal in the friendly match that brought together the top players from the state of Sao Paulo and the best players of Rio de Janeiro, recalled the game when the queen died on September 8.

He said on Twitter he had admired Elizabeth ever since the first time he saw her in person, when “she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.”

Years later, in 1997, the queen honoured Pelé with an honorary knighthood of the British Empire. He remembered the moment in an Instagram post in 2017 when he thanked “all the British people for their affection”.

After the news of his death on Thursday, London's Wembley Stadium was lit up in the yellow and green colours of Brazil with a sign reading his name. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of the tribute on social media.

READ MORE

Jomo Sono pays emotional tribute to former teammate Pelé

Jomo Sono has paid an emotional tribute to Brazilian football legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, whom he described as his mentor, role model, ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Pelé did it first,’ says Kaizer Motaung as he mourns death of Brazilian legend he regarded as the GOAT

Kaizer Chiefs chair Dr Kaizer Motaung has joined in mourning the death of Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, who died on Thursday at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Most divine of footballers': Lineker, Bolt, Obama and others react to death of Pele

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer. Here are some of the reactions from sports stars and global ...
Sport
2 days ago

'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil

Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three — more than ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Rest in peace, King’ — South Africans join global tributes for footballing great Pelé

"The whole world bows its heads in honour of so priceless a gift Pelé was to us all, and soccer in particular."
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Is Pelé the greatest footballer of all time?

Is Pelé the best football player ever?
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono pays emotional tribute to former teammate Pelé Soccer
  3. ‘Sometimes I use him as the fourth assistant coach,’ says coach Mokwena on ... Soccer
  4. South Africa learning international cricket is ‘brutal’: Bavuma Cricket
  5. Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82 Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election