Soccer

There has been progress, says Bafana coach Hugo Broos in year-end review

01 January 2023 - 11:04
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the senior national team has evolved for the better since they were handed a football lesson by former world champions France in March.

In his yearly report released by the South African Football Association (Safa), Broos maintained there has been progress over the past 12 months.

“The beginning of the year was not so successful, we ended last year [2021] also with defeat [the controversial 0-1 loss to Ghana in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast] and we did the same thing [a defeat] in March against France,” he said.

“It was a big defeat and then two months later in Morocco again [in the 2-1 loss to the North Africans in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Rabat]. And yes, there was a lot of negativity around the national team again.

“And yes, we thought that a lot work should be done.

“So the first six months were not so positive but from September and what happened after September, I think we are on the right track now and certainly what is important is that we have a group [of players bonding and emerging].

“And this is something we didn't have before. And with every camp we changed the players because we were looking for the best team.

“But in September and also in November, this is a group of players. It is 25 players and it is important we don't have to look for players any more, but that we just can take what we need out of the 25.”

Broos added that this doesn't mean he has stopped looking for new players.

“Certainly not, we will continue to watch PSL games. We will continue to look in Europe and see if we find a good player there or elsewhere. So we are going on with our work, we are certainly not going to stop.

“For me, the last year was especially about getting to know the players. I put a lot of time into it, maybe a bit too much time.

“But it's OK, it is what it is, and was what it was. So now I think we are where we have to be and let's hope also certainly for next year that we can make the qualification for Afcon.”

Bafana have crucial home and away matches against Liberia in March where four points should see them qualify for Ivory Coast 2023.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘It makes me very sad’: CAF president Motsepe on Bafana’s continued failure to qualify for major tournaments

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon and the Fifa World Cup in Qatar and CAF president Patrice ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘Sometimes I use him as the fourth assistant coach,’ says coach Mokwena on unsettled Jali

Andile Jali’s future remains at Mamelodi Sundowns as he nears the end of his contract at the end of the season but coach Rulani Mokwena says he is ...
Sport
1 day ago

Evidence Makgopa in line for Orlando Pirates debut against Sundowns

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa is in line to make his long-awaited Orlando Pirates debut in their big DStv Premiership clash against Mamelodi ...
Sport
2 days ago

Big challenges for Broos and Notoane in 2023

Their stay as Bafana and U-23 coaches will become untenable when they fail to qualify for Afcon, U-23 Cup of Nations
Sport
2 days ago

Mashego and Boutouil out for two months for Sundowns, says Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns defenders Terrence Mashego and Abdelmounaim Boutouil have been ruled out for at least the next two months after surgery.
Sport
3 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | We’re long past extra time waiting for Safa to reach the goals

Everyone in SA football needs to make a contribution to start nurturing our young talent
Sport
1 week ago

COMMENT | Safa’s ‘funny valley’ has a mountain to climb to scale heights like Morocco’s

Morocco’s World Cup success has shone a bright spotlight on Safa’s inadequacies and lack of productivity
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono pays emotional tribute to former teammate Pelé Soccer
  3. ‘Sometimes I use him as the fourth assistant coach,’ says coach Mokwena on ... Soccer
  4. South Africa learning international cricket is ‘brutal’: Bavuma Cricket
  5. Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82 Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election