There has been progress, says Bafana coach Hugo Broos in year-end review
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the senior national team has evolved for the better since they were handed a football lesson by former world champions France in March.
In his yearly report released by the South African Football Association (Safa), Broos maintained there has been progress over the past 12 months.
“The beginning of the year was not so successful, we ended last year [2021] also with defeat [the controversial 0-1 loss to Ghana in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast] and we did the same thing [a defeat] in March against France,” he said.
“It was a big defeat and then two months later in Morocco again [in the 2-1 loss to the North Africans in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Rabat]. And yes, there was a lot of negativity around the national team again.
“And yes, we thought that a lot work should be done.
“So the first six months were not so positive but from September and what happened after September, I think we are on the right track now and certainly what is important is that we have a group [of players bonding and emerging].
“And this is something we didn't have before. And with every camp we changed the players because we were looking for the best team.
“But in September and also in November, this is a group of players. It is 25 players and it is important we don't have to look for players any more, but that we just can take what we need out of the 25.”
Broos added that this doesn't mean he has stopped looking for new players.
“Certainly not, we will continue to watch PSL games. We will continue to look in Europe and see if we find a good player there or elsewhere. So we are going on with our work, we are certainly not going to stop.
“For me, the last year was especially about getting to know the players. I put a lot of time into it, maybe a bit too much time.
“But it's OK, it is what it is, and was what it was. So now I think we are where we have to be and let's hope also certainly for next year that we can make the qualification for Afcon.”
Bafana have crucial home and away matches against Liberia in March where four points should see them qualify for Ivory Coast 2023.
