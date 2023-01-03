WATCH | Big welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at new Saudi club Al-Nassr

Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club honours after a glittering spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009-18 where he won two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.

He also claimed two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years at Juventus before rejoining United with whom he had bagged three Premier League crowns, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

Ronaldo added that he had several potential suitors from all around the world after his exit from United, but chose to sign with Al Nassr because the move provided him a chance to make an impact off the pitch.

Ronaldo's move has been the subject of countless rumours, with some reports saying his contract includes a clause that will allow him to join Newcastle United on loan, while others have alleged the previous holder of the 'No 7' shirt was cut loose from the squad for refusing to swap shirt numbers.