Arrows willing to sell Chiefs target Pule Mmodi to any club that wants him
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says the club is willing to sell star player and Kaizer Chiefs target Pule Mmodi to any team that wants to buy him.
Mmodi has been linked with Amakhosi for some time and many are eager to see if the Soweto giants will finally make the move to lure him to Naturena during the January transfer window.
A crucial player in Abafana Bes’thende's midfield, he recently strongly against Chiefs in Saturday's 2-0 DStv Premiership home defeat for the Durban team at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Vilakazi said Arrows were willing to entertain offers for the player, but could not confirm if there had been any.
“I think I have spoken about Pule's matter, but I will repeat it again: Pule can leave the club any time,” the coach said.
“But that’s if Pule has an offer on the table, because the aim is not to keep Pule [at Arrows].
“If there’s an opportunity for the club to make money, Pule will be sold to any other team that wants to buy him.”
In the absence of good offers, Vilakazi, a former Arrows striker, said Mmodi remains their player and they will use him to help improve their position in the Premiership.
“But as long as he is here with us, he is our player and we will work with him because he is also prepared to work with us.”
Arrows are 10th in the league and will aim to return to winning ways when they entertain SuperSport United at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
In their last five games, Vilakazi's side has managed just one win, with three defeats and a draw.
After the SuperSport game, Arrows have another big match against Orlando Pirates away from home on January 14.
