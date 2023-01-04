Soccer

Golden Arrows sign unsettled Orlando Pirates midfielder

04 January 2023 - 13:42 By Sithembiso Dindi
Ntsako Makhubela playing for Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup match against JS Saoura at Orlando Stadium on February 13 2022. Makhubela has signed on loan for Golden Arrows.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Skilful Orlando Pirates midfielder Ntsako Makhubela has completed a loan move back to his previous team, Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Durban-based Abafana Bes’thende confirmed Makhubela has signed with them until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who is a Pirates development product, returns to familiar surroundings as he spent three seasons with Arrows from 2019 to 2021.

After a successful spell in Durban, Makhubela returned to the Sea Robbers, but became an unhappy camper when he suffered limited game time.

In an interview with TimesLIVE last year, Makhubela disclosed he was not in favour of the move to Pirates as he believed it would not be good for him at that stage in his career.

“At first I didn’t want to come back, but I agreed and I played,” Makhubela said then.

“Even when I was playing I hadn’t really come to terms with [being] back and I had to deal with that situation.

“At Arrows I had been enjoying my football and I knew when I came back I would have to adjust to things at Pirates.

“There was not much I could do [about the move]. I told myself I need to be ready to go and play for Pirates.”

It remains to be seen if Makhubela will return to Pirates at the end of his loan move or if Arrows will push for a permanent stay.

