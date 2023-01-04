Soccer

‘I don’t like players who drink and smoke’: Chiefs coach Zwane

04 January 2023 - 10:09
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he doesn't like players who smoke, drink or have too many friends.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained why he doesn’t like working with players who drink, smoke and have too many unnecessary friends or hangers-on.

It is a known fact that some football players have had their careers negatively affected by the side-effects of smoking, which is detrimental to health, and the consumption of alcohol, which often leads to ill-discipline.

“I am the most difficult coach to work with. Discipline comes first with me and I always remind them that I don’t like players who drink and smoke for many reasons,” Zwane said.

“I don’t go to parties, even if it is something happening at home. I will show up for one hour and leave for obvious reasons. I am not saying they mustn’t socialise. I am saying a complete footballer needs to know what he wants in his career.”

Zwane cautioned players about having too many friends who don’t add value to their careers, and reflected on how Chiefs managed to have players in camp during the festive season to prepare for a match on New Year’s Eve. Chiefs returned from the World Cup break with a 2-0 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.

“Gone are those days where a professional footballer will have 20 friends. You must know what you want, you must know your circle, you must know who you mix with at home, who you trust, who you want to work with and how you can improve your game.

“There is no time to have 20 friends. You go to Soweto and from Soweto you go to Sandton [if you party]. You have to [rather] focus on yourself. It was always going to be difficult for us because this time of the year is the festive season and a lot of people are thinking about going out.

“We had to put our foot down and say this is how we are going to do it and if we find out you did something then you are out, and we focus on those who want it most. That is why I am saying it goes down to one thing, discipline.

“Discipline means a lot of things. You see dedication, you sacrifice and if you don’t you sacrifice your future. I always say if you don’t want to enjoy what you love now, you are not going to enjoy life at a later stage.

“We are privileged that we do what we love, we are privileged that we have been given the opportunities. Luckily we have boys who come from the development and they are very respectful.

“We have our ways of doing things from our development in terms of respect. A complete human being is that you have to respect, whether on and off the field.

“You must humble yourself and show you are coming from a better place but don’t look down on people. Show respect. That’s what our chair [Kaizer Motaung] has taught us. He is a very humble man and he has taught every one of us to respect people.

“Even when we are on top of our game and things are rosy for us, we still have to show respect.”

Fourth-placed Chiefs meet 15th-positioned Sekhukhune United next at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

