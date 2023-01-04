Soccer

Sundowns have won the league already, declares Swallows coach Middendorp

04 January 2023 - 11:26
Swallows FC defender Mbulelo Lukhubeni challenges for the ball with Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on January 3.
Swallows FC defender Mbulelo Lukhubeni challenges for the ball with Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on January 3.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

In a statement that will set tongues wagging, Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp has declared Mamelodi Sundowns as DStv Premiership champions before the campaign has reached the halfway mark.

All the teams in the league have played 14 matches with the Brazilians boasting 11 wins, two losses and a draw and a seven-point lead over second-placed SuperSport United.

On Tuesday night, Sundowns brushed aside Swallows with a powerful second-half performance where goals in quick succession by midfielders Neo Maema (63rd minute) and Themba Zwane (67th) helped them to their eighth win on the spin.

“I said it at the beginning of the season, the resources of a team like [Sundowns] are phenomenal,” Middendorp said after his team's 2-0 defeat at Loftus.

“Let’s not make jokes about it because at the end of the season, and this is a clear opinion, Sundowns will be at least 20 points in front of everybody.”

Middendorp said Sundowns, who have scored 13 goals without conceding in their past five league matches, are head and shoulders above the rest because of the depth of their squad.

“It is the reality because of the resources they have, the players they have in terms of fitness, cohesion and very good understanding. Compliments to Sundowns with regards to their next league championship.

“It is only May but they can celebrate with what I have seen today [Tuesday]. For me it is clear they have already won the league — if they don’t continue with the way they are going at the moment they will only destroy themselves.

“They are too smart, too clever and the resources are there — this championship is done for the season.

“It is the reality because of the resources they have, the players they have and their fitness, cohesion and very good understanding.

“Compliments to Sundowns with regards to their next league championship. It is only May but they can celebrate with what I have seen already today.

“For me it is very clear that they have won the league already. If they don’t continue with the way they are going at the moment [it can only be because] they will have destroyed themselves.”

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena dismissed Middendorp’s assertion.

“No. I have big respect for coach Ernst and his opinions, but it is too early to say the league is wrapped up because there is still a long way to go. No league title has ever been won in January, there are still so many games to go.”

The result against Sundowns left Swallows second from bottom. Middendorp said the Birds will have to dig themselves out of the hole by grinding out results.

“You cannot play shoeshine [attractive] soccer when you don’t have the resources, you cannot go with a Fiat 500 and expect to win Formula One. Stick to your resources, to what you have and then develop it.

“We have to look at our Diski [reserve] team. From what I have seen at training there are two to three players and we had some, like Ian Makaringe, on the bench against Sundowns.”

Fifteenth-placed Swallows host sixth-positioned Chippa United at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).

Downs meet third-placed Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban at the same time.

