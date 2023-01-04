WATCH | Thousands line streets as Brazil bids farewell to Pelé

On the streets of Santos, the city of 430,000 where Pelé lived for most of his life, some struggled to come to terms with his loss.

“I'm still trying to get my head around this. No matter how much we prepare, we are never ready for the farewell,” said Pelé fan Marcelo Caverna.

“We are not just saying goodbye to our king, we are saying goodbye to a genius, a legend of the Brazilian people.”

Mourner Ezequias Leonardo said: “You can see that the whole city has stopped. The whole world stopped.”

Fifa President Gianni Infantino was one of the first to attend the stadium wake on Monday and said he would ask football associations around the world to name a stadium after Pelé, the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player.

Some soccer stars attended the wake, including former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto, who helped place Pelé's coffin in the centre of the field on Monday.

“Long live the king,” read a giant banner inside the stadium.

Lula had stood for about 30 minutes next to Pelé's casket, draped with a Brazilian flag, in the centre of the field and he comforted Pelé's family members.

Former soccer player Clodoaldo, who played alongside Pelé at Santos and with the Brazilian national team, said: “I went to the mourners and I kissed them all, as if Pele was here. I am sure that's what he would do.”

“I kissed each one of them on the head. It's a way for Pelé to give thanks for all that is happening today.”

