Soccer

Kasi football entertainer ‘Blackberry’ defends showboating at Philly’s Games

05 January 2023 - 11:22
Kasi football entertainer Xolani ‘Blackberry’ Nkala says there is a place for Philly’s Games in South African football.
Kasi football entertainer Xolani ‘Blackberry’ Nkala says there is a place for Philly’s Games in South African football.
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

Popular kasi football entertainer Xolani “Blackberry” Nkala has defended the showboating that was the order of the day during the Philly's Games tournament played this month.

The televised tournament, that was largely played on some of the gravel fields in Thembisa and ended with One Lion crowned champions after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Isithembiso on Monday, grabbed headlines due to the extravagant showboating that is a feature of its matches.

In one of the games, Isithembiso players fell to the ground and allowed Phanda Phanda to gain possession and score a consolation goal while leading by a bigger margin on aggregate,  drawing ridicule and applause in equal measure.

Nkala, who is also on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and played for AT Mambas at this year’s tournament, said there is space for informal football.

“This tournament has a place in our football — you can see with the things we do here we are showcasing what we can do as South Africans. I am just going to say this football here at the Philly’s Games is like Brazilian [soccer].

“If you take Brazilian football and put it here it will be like kasi [township] football. In kasi football you can do anything like skills the way the likes of Neymar do it.

“Those Brazilians can play in Europe. These games are nice because we can also showcase out talent and how good we are. It is a great tournament because we can impress and show people how South African football is.

“You watch [SA professional football in the Premier Soccer League], and every day we play like we are in England — but we are not in England; we are South Africans. This tournament shows that South Africans have skill and talent.

“If you play against Brazil they can dominate you with skill. This is a nice tournament because we have players who can express themselves with their skills to entertain the crowd.

“PSL teams must give us the opportunity to play and they will see how good we are.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

WATCH | This Philly's Games 'Kasi football' stunt has got tongues wagging

Was the move "unprofessional" or just good fun?
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi

Amid speculation about changes, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he is happy to work with first-team coach Steve Komphela and senior ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns have won the league already, declares Swallows coach Middendorp

In a statement that will set tongues wagging, Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp has declared Mamelodi Sundowns as DStv Premiership champions before ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Kaizer Chiefs is a beast': Zwane explains why players are undergoing trials

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained they are holding trials at Naturena as part of their rigorous profiling process to ensure they sign ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows willing to sell Chiefs target Pule Mmodi to any club that wants him

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says the club is willing to sell star player and Kaizer Chiefs target Pule Mmodi to any team that wants to buy ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Ex-Chiefs star Wiseman Meyiwa 'had offers from Germany and Italy' before tragic accident

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that the club's former emerging midfield star Wiseman Meyiwa was about to secure a big move to Europe ...
Sport
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t like players who drink and smoke’: Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘It’s not the end of my career coming to SA’ — Fans reacts to Ronaldo’s ... Soccer
  3. ‘If there is a coach I frequently talk to, it’s Middendorp’: Sundowns boss ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Big welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at new Saudi club Al-Nassr Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election