'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about Lorch's reported move to Al-Ahli

08 January 2023 - 11:36 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: PIC: TWITTER/ Al-Ahli Saudi Club

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence on rumours linking Orlando Pirates star player Thembinkosi Lorch with a possible move to the Saudi Arabian club.

Some media reports have speculated that Mosimane’s Ahli are after the services of the 2019 South African Player of the Season.

The reports suggested the only stumbling block for Lorch joining Mosimane in Saudi Arabia is the hefty price being asked by his current club.

However, Mosimane has since distanced himself from the news, claiming he has no knowledge of the transfer discussions.

“If Al Ahli wants Thembinkosi Lorch, me and (Orlando Pirates) chairman (Irvin) Khoza would be the first people to know that,” Mosimane wrote on Twitter.

“And nobody will know until Orlando Pirates announce the deal (has) been done.

“If the news is true, then I am not aware of that,” he said.

Bafana Bafana player Lorch, is one of the most important members of Pirates, but he has not been that involved this season due to an injury.

Lorch is expected to be fully fit and back on the field at least by the end of January.

When on song, Lorch can make Pirates tick and last season he almost led the Buccaneers to the Caf Confederation Cup glory where the South Africans lost in the final to RS Berkane of Morocco.

While Pirates managed to win the MTN8 title without Lorch, the Soweto giants look like they could do with his magic in the DStv Premiership.

Pirates have lost three league matches in a row to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

Their chances of catching runaway log leaders Sundowns were further dented by the 2-1 loss to City on Saturday.

Locally, the rumour mill has linked the player with a move to Sundowns who have strong financial muscle.

But no side has come out and publicly declared their interest in one of Pirates’ most prized assets.

