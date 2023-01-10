Shalulile comes back with a bang as Sundowns just keep on winning
It’s like he was never away.
In his first match back from injury that kept him out of action for just over three months, Peter Shalulile returned with a bang as he scored the second goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Chippa United on Tuesday night.
Having been on the pitch for less than 10 minutes since replacing Cassius Mailula, the Namibian hitman headed home a well-taken cross from Sifiso Ngobeni after 66 minutes to return to the top of the goalscoring charts with seven strikes.
It was a welcome return for Shalulile, who last played in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium where he was injured and missed eight matches in all competitions.
Before Shalulile grabbed the headlines, Sundowns took the lead through Teboho Mokoena, who also used his head to connect with a well-taken free kick by Aubrey Modiba after 14 minutes.
With this victory, the Brazilians have recorded 10 successive league wins — a feat previously achieved only three times, by themselves in 2007 and 2014, and by Kaizer Chiefs also in 2014.
Sundowns have opened a 13-point gap on the log standings, ahead of second-placed SuperSport United as they continue to march to a possible sixth league championship title.
Notably, Sundowns lead Kaizer Chiefs by 16 points and Orlando Pirates by 21 points.
It is also worth noting that their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, has racked up some good numbers as he has conceded only one goal in the 10 matches — so it's no surprise that Sundowns boast the best defensive record in the league.
Sundowns are up against SuperSport in their next match at Loftus on Monday where they will be looking to keep on strengthening their position at the top of the log.
For Chippa, who scored their consolation goal through Thabiso Lebitso in the dying minutes and are occupying position nine on the log, it is back to the drawing board when they take on Cape Town City in Gqeberha on Saturday.
In his starting line-up, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made two changes to the team that beat Richards Bay 2-0 on Friday, with defender Rushine de Reuck replacing Grant Kekana.
In the heart of the midfield, Sphelele Mkhulise was introduced for Neo Maema to join Marcelo Allende, Haashim Domingo, Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena to take on Brooklyn, Pogenpoel Siphesihle Mkhize and Andile Mbenyane.