Shalulile comes back with a bang as Sundowns just keep on winning

It’s like he was never away.

In his first match back from injury that kept him out of action for just over three months, Peter Shalulile returned with a bang as he scored the second goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Chippa United on Tuesday night.

Having been on the pitch for less than 10 minutes since replacing Cassius Mailula, the Namibian hitman headed home a well-taken cross from Sifiso Ngobeni after 66 minutes to return to the top of the goalscoring charts with seven strikes.

It was a welcome return for Shalulile, who last played in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium where he was injured and missed eight matches in all competitions.

Before Shalulile grabbed the headlines, Sundowns took the lead through Teboho Mokoena, who also used his head to connect with a well-taken free kick by Aubrey Modiba after 14 minutes.