Maritzburg United complete the signing of Peprah and two other players

12 January 2023
Maritzburg United new signings Bradley Cross, Kwame Peprah and Ali Meza.
Maritzburg United new signings Bradley Cross, Kwame Peprah and Ali Meza.
Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of three players, including unsettled Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah.

The Ghanaian striker joins the Team of Choice with former Maritzburg and Mamelodi Sundowns player Ali Meza and young defender Bradley Cross.

Peprah joins the team on a six-month loan deal.

Cross, 21, joins Maritzburg as a free agent after he parted ways with Newcastle United’s U23 side.

Peprah is reunited with his former coach Fadlu Davids.

The two worked together at Pirates last season when Davids was co-coach with Mandla Ncikazi.

“Kwame Peprah is a striker who propelled Pirates leading the attacking line into the Confederation Cup final and he has a huge pedigree in relation to his season at Pirates,” Davids said.

“I know him well. I know his strengths and I know how to use him. I am sure he will make a huge impact with our other strikers [Friday] Samu and Amadou [Soukouna]. The three of them will complement each other and give us a different strength in our attacking prowess.”

Meza, 31, of Venezuela, is exited about re-signing for the Team of Choice.

“I want to thank the club for opening the possibility of me returning to the team and I hope I can help the team to be in the position they deserve,” Meza said.

Davids said: “Ali Meza is a fantastic player who gives us an attacking option with a different dimension. He knows the club well and we expect a big impact from him after his troubles with injuries. We made his assessment and he is ready to go.”

Cross, a former South African junior international, has been plying his trade abroad at the likes of Schalke 04 U19 and Newcastle United U23.

“Bradley Cross is a player with huge potential and we are here to help him develop his potential to become a top PSL player, and we will assist him in getting ready to compete at a PSL level. He comes with a huge pedigree, having competed in two giant European clubs. Now it’s a step for him to make an impact in the PSL and we expect big things from him,” Davids said. 

