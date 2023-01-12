Mammila added that the coaching system at Sundowns has improved some of the players.
“We all know that Sundowns have been playing this system for some time and they master it. When I said we know how Sundowns play, you guys thought maybe I am joking.
“Some of the teams in the Sundowns line-up against us have tasted relegation, they have relegated teams but because of the Sundowns system and good coaches they have turned those players into a well-oiled machine.
“Khuliso Muudau is a top player now, he is a national team player but how many red cards did he get where he comes from? — too many. Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile were there at Highlands Park and they relegated the club.
“You only see the stars, it is because of the system of Sundowns, well coached.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Shalulile and Mvala 'relegated Highlands Park', says Chippa coach Mammila
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has rubbished suggestions Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the Premier Soccer League (PSL) because of their considerable financial muscle.
The Brazilians, who are owned by the wealthy Motsepe family, have won the last five league championships and are overwhelming favourites to achieve an unprecedented feat of lifting their sixth title on the spin.
With the season having just gone past the halfway mark, Sundowns have opened up a dominant 13-point lead over second-placed SuperSport United on the DStv Premiership table.
Even more impressive, the Brazilians are 16 points ahead of rivals Kazier Chiefs and have a whopping 21-point advantage over Orlando Pirates who have been effectively eliminated from the championship race.
“You can promise your players a R50,000 match bonus every match, are they going to win?” asked Mammila, maintaining that Sundowns are dominant because they are a well-oiled machine that is well-coached.
“Teams were relegated with players having promised big money to save the status. Money doesn’t buy success and you can say whatever that you want. Sundowns are a better team offensively. For you to go offensively like them you will be killing yourself.
Mammila added that the coaching system at Sundowns has improved some of the players.
“We all know that Sundowns have been playing this system for some time and they master it. When I said we know how Sundowns play, you guys thought maybe I am joking.
“Some of the teams in the Sundowns line-up against us have tasted relegation, they have relegated teams but because of the Sundowns system and good coaches they have turned those players into a well-oiled machine.
“Khuliso Muudau is a top player now, he is a national team player but how many red cards did he get where he comes from? — too many. Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile were there at Highlands Park and they relegated the club.
“You only see the stars, it is because of the system of Sundowns, well coached.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter
Top referee Akhona Makalima says hard work is paying off as she heads to the World Cup
Maritzburg closing in on unsettled Pirates striker Peprah
Pirates coach Riveiro has not thrown in the towel on the league title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos