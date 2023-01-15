Rashford role in United equaliser was clear interference, says City's Akanji

United's Luke Shaw told Sky Sports that the City defender covering Rashford was not able to reach the ball.

“Rashy obviously made the run but I think the player that was with him, I don't think was going to be able to get the ball anyway,” he said. “I don't think he actually did interfere at all.

“I think Rashy was clever to know that Bruno was there and leave the ball. For me, it was a goal.”

Former English referees chief Keith Hackett said there was “no doubt” Rashford was interfering with an opponent.

“To allow Bruno Fernandes's goal to stand is a total nonsense. If we do not call that offside, then the offside law is an ass,” he wrote in The Telegraph.

“They will argue that he [Rashford] has to touch the ball to be active. The law is awful and requires a complete rewrite.”