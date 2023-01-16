Arsenal boss Arteta celebrates 'special' derby victory over Spurs

“It's great and to go in the dressing room and just feeling the joy and the togetherness around the team and how much it meant for them is special.”

Eight points is the biggest lead Arsenal have had at the top of the Premier League, when playing the same number of games as the side below, since the final day of the 2003-04 season, when they won the title by 11 points. They have not won the league since.

“We know we are here because of the way we play, the way we behave, the way we are and the way we live together and we must not forget that because tomorrow we have to try to do exactly the same,” he added.

“This [win] has a big emotional attachment because obviously there's a big history between the two clubs and it means so much for us to win the game. [Eight points clear] is a great position to be in and let's enjoy every single moment.”