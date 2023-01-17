Soccer

Pirates should aim for Caf football as Sundowns run away with league: Timm

17 January 2023 - 12:48 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates player Miguel Timm, Cape Town City's Juan Zapata and Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi during the DStv Premiership match at DHL Stadium on January 07, 2023.
Orlando Pirates player Miguel Timm, Cape Town City's Juan Zapata and Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi during the DStv Premiership match at DHL Stadium on January 07, 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates' midfield enforcer Miguel Timm says returning to continental football is a priority for the Sea Robbers as Mamelodi Sundowns continue to run away with the DStv Premiership title.

After 16 league matches, the inconsistent Pirates are trailing unstoppable Masandawana by 21 points. Sundowns have played one more game than the Buccaneers.

Bucs lost three league games in a row before their 3-1 victory over the Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Timm admitted Pirates have not been performing at their best, but pleaded for patience with the team being built by Spanish coach Jose Riveiro.

“I know we are not doing well in the league and it’s not a secret, so I’m not going to hide it,” Timm said.

“I’ve said we are going to fight until the very end. It's fine Sundowns are on top, but we must focus on ourselves.”

While challenging Sundowns for the league title is what ‘the Ghost’ (Pirates' supporters) would cherish, Timm believes qualifying for the Caf Champions League or Confederations Cup would be a good return for the team from the 2022-23 season.

“We need to get back into Caf football first and foremost because that’s where we belong and, in the long term, challenge for the league,” he said.

“Sundowns didn’t win these things overnight, it took a long period of time and patience. We know where we are short and we know the work we need to put in.

“We just need to have faith in what we are doing and continue doing the best that we can. Not only for us, but for all the hundreds of thousands people who are backing us to take the team back to the top.”

Pirates will be hoping for another league win when they host Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

After that they will travel to Marumo Gallants (Saturday January 28) before hosting Sundowns on Saturday February 4.

