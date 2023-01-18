Soccer

If Sundowns don’t want Andile Jali they must tell us: Mike Makaab

18 January 2023 - 13:24 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab says Mamelodi Sundowns need to decide whether to extend the midfielder’s contract.

Jali, 32, whose contract ends in June, was one of the star players in central midfield as Sundowns clinched a fifth DStv Premiership title in succession in 2021/22, starting all 22 of his appearances in the league.

Matches are harder to come by since the arrival of Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United and the strength of a Downs midfield that includes Neo Maema, Sphelele Mkhulise, Marcelo Allende, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule and Mothobi Mvala.

Jali has still made 10 league appearances though only six of those starting.

As his contract has entered its last six months Jali is allowed to negotiate or enter into precontracts with other clubs. Makaab, though, said Sundowns need to clarify if the player is wanted at Chloorkop.

“I think it’s decision time for them. If they don’t want Andile they must let us know,” Makaab told KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM, where he is a regular contributor.

“And we have to respect that, then we have to move on.

“There are a number of teams who have inquired about him, not only locally but outside our borders.

“But our first choice would be for him to stay local because he’s happy here and building a life for himself after football here. So there’s all those things to take into consideration.”

Runaway Premiership leaders Sundowns meet fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

