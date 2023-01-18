As his contract has entered its last six months Jali is allowed to negotiate or enter into precontracts with other clubs. Makaab, though, said Sundowns need to clarify if the player is wanted at Chloorkop.
If Sundowns don’t want Andile Jali they must tell us: Mike Makaab
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab says Mamelodi Sundowns need to decide whether to extend the midfielder’s contract.
Jali, 32, whose contract ends in June, was one of the star players in central midfield as Sundowns clinched a fifth DStv Premiership title in succession in 2021/22, starting all 22 of his appearances in the league.
Matches are harder to come by since the arrival of Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United and the strength of a Downs midfield that includes Neo Maema, Sphelele Mkhulise, Marcelo Allende, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule and Mothobi Mvala.
Jali has still made 10 league appearances though only six of those starting.
