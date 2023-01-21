Soccer

PSL match official Moeketsi Molelekoa dies in car accident

21 January 2023 - 13:03 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Assistant Referee Moeketsi Molelekoa during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United on the 12 December 2021 at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) assistant referee Moeketsi Molelekoa has died, the South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed.

According to the association, Molelekoa died in a car accident on Friday night.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family at this difficult time,” Safa said in a statement.

“The refereeing fraternity in South Africa is saddened by this loss. May his soul rest in peace.

“Details of his funeral service and other related activities will be conveyed in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and friends.”

The PSL also sent its condolences to the Molelekoa family, Safa, and the football fraternity at large.

“The PSL will observe a moment of silence in his honour ahead of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, DStv Diski Challenge, and Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures.”

